Vijay Devarakonda's different avatars

Vijay Deverakonda won hearts again with his performance in his recent movie, World Famous Lover. The rumours of him making a Bollywood debut are making us even more impatient to see the star in a Hindi film. The actor will be soon seen sharing screen space with Student of the Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's next. Their BTS pictures have already caused a storm on the internet with their chemistry in the photos. The actor's immense popularity all across the nation was due to the most popular Telugu movie till date Arjun Reddy which got remade in Bollywood and Kollywood as Kabir Singh and Adithya Varma. While Kabir Singh grossed more than 300 crores, Shahid gained a lot of appreciation despite the numerous controversies of the movie. Vijay became even more popular in Bollywood post-Kabir Singh. His social media and recent photos have broken the internet. Today, let's take a look at these photos of the star in different avatars looking handsome.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani