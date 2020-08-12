Advertisement
Vijay Deverakonda's precious moments with his family prove they are his favourite people; See PHOTOS

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. Time and again, Vijay keeps sharing pictures with his family members that are too good to miss. Check out his unmissable family moments.
    A look at Vijay Deverakonda's family moments

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. The actor made his debut with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila, but gained immense recognition with his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. He later went on to star in films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindham, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover and more. His remarkable performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy is remembered till date. Up next, Vijay will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film. On the personal side, Vijay, as we all know, shares a great camaraderie with his family. The actor is very close to his parents and brother Anand who is also an actor. The actor has always mentioned that his family has always supported him to achieve his dreams and still continue to do so. Time and again, Vijay keeps sharing pictures with his family members that are too good to miss. The actor's Instagram captions for his family speak volumes about the amazing bond that they share with each other. On that note, here's a look at some of his best moments with family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Familia

    Familia

    This pic is all about love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Welcoming new member

    Welcoming new member

    The actor recently welcomed a new member into their family. Anand shared this pic and wrote, "We've a SHARK at home."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    This pic of the actor posing with his mother is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Caught in a candid moment

    Caught in a candid moment

    On Father's day, Vijay shared a pic with his dad and penned a sweet note. He wrote, ""I am with you." Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    When the trio gave major fashion goals by twinning in white!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Killing some time playing chess

    Killing some time playing chess

    "Killing some time playing chess! more importantly, staying home, staying safe! Young people thinking you're strong and healthy - remember you're not invincible! So be kind, think about other people, think about our country. #stayhealthy #stayhome," captioned Anand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This selfie of the trio is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Doting son

    Doting son

    A few months ago, Vijay gifted himself a new house. The actor shared a picture with his family and captioned the same as, "Her happiness. His pride. Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you've all been a part of this journey with us."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    This pic needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    His favourite people

    His favourite people

    This is one of the best pics of the family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

