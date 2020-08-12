Vijay Deverakonda's precious moments with his family prove they are his favourite people; See PHOTOS

1 / 11

A look at Vijay Deverakonda's family moments

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. The actor made his debut with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila, but gained immense recognition with his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. He later went on to star in films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindham, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover and more. His remarkable performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy is remembered till date. Up next, Vijay will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film. On the personal side, Vijay, as we all know, shares a great camaraderie with his family. The actor is very close to his parents and brother Anand who is also an actor. The actor has always mentioned that his family has always supported him to achieve his dreams and still continue to do so. Time and again, Vijay keeps sharing pictures with his family members that are too good to miss. The actor's Instagram captions for his family speak volumes about the amazing bond that they share with each other. On that note, here's a look at some of his best moments with family.

