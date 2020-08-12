/
Vijay Deverakonda's precious moments with his family prove they are his favourite people; See PHOTOS
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. Time and again, Vijay keeps sharing pictures with his family members that are too good to miss. Check out his unmissable family moments.
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. The actor made his debut with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila, but gained immense recognition with his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. He later went on to star in films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindham, Taxiwaala, World Famous Lover and more. His remarkable performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy is remembered till date. Up next, Vijay will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film. On the personal side, Vijay, as we all know, shares a great camaraderie with his family. The actor is very close to his parents and brother Anand who is also an actor. The actor has always mentioned that his family has always supported him to achieve his dreams and still continue to do so. Time and again, Vijay keeps sharing pictures with his family members that are too good to miss. The actor's Instagram captions for his family speak volumes about the amazing bond that they share with each other. On that note, here's a look at some of his best moments with family.
Familia
This pic is all about love.
Welcoming new member
The actor recently welcomed a new member into their family. Anand shared this pic and wrote, "We've a SHARK at home."
Mumma's boy
This pic of the actor posing with his mother is too cute for words.
Caught in a candid moment
On Father's day, Vijay shared a pic with his dad and penned a sweet note. He wrote, ""I am with you." Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you."
Twinning and winning
When the trio gave major fashion goals by twinning in white!
Killing some time playing chess
"Killing some time playing chess! more importantly, staying home, staying safe! Young people thinking you're strong and healthy - remember you're not invincible! So be kind, think about other people, think about our country. #stayhealthy #stayhome," captioned Anand.
Selfie goals
This selfie of the trio is on point.
Doting son
A few months ago, Vijay gifted himself a new house. The actor shared a picture with his family and captioned the same as, "Her happiness. His pride. Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you've all been a part of this journey with us."
Happy faces
This pic needs to be framed.
His favourite people
This is one of the best pics of the family.
