Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out

Vijay Deverakonda's airport style

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the popular actors down South. He delivered a stellar performance in Arjun Reddy. Later, he stole millions of hearts with his performance in Dear Comrade. Lately, Vijay is in the news due to his upcoming film World Famous Lover. He will be seen sharing screen space with four actresses in the same. Yes, you read that right! Vijay will be seen romancing Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. Vijay also recently announced his next with director Shiva Nirvana. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda." The film is tentatively called VD12. Also, Vijay reportedly will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Puri Jagannadh's next. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Janhvi had expressed her desire to work with Deverakonda. Speaking about his style, Deverakonda never fails to wow us with his sense of style. His unconventional airport looks are often talk of the town. Right from keeping it all stylish to nailing the casual look, Vijay does it all. The Arjun Reddy actor's airport looks prove he can pull off any avatar with ease and perfection.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand