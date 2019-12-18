Home
Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the popular actors down South. His airport looks are always up to the mark. The Arjun Reddy actor's airport looks prove he can pull off any avatar with ease and perfection.
22372 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 05:33 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Vijay Deverakonda's airport style

    Vijay Deverakonda's airport style

    Vijay Deverakonda is one of the popular actors down South. He delivered a stellar performance in Arjun Reddy. Later, he stole millions of hearts with his performance in Dear Comrade. Lately, Vijay is in the news due to his upcoming film World Famous Lover. He will be seen sharing screen space with four actresses in the same. Yes, you read that right! Vijay will be seen romancing Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. Vijay also recently announced his next with director Shiva Nirvana. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raju sir Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda." The film is tentatively called VD12. Also, Vijay reportedly will be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Puri Jagannadh's next. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Janhvi had expressed her desire to work with Deverakonda. Speaking about his style, Deverakonda never fails to wow us with his sense of style. His unconventional airport looks are often talk of the town. Right from keeping it all stylish to nailing the casual look, Vijay does it all. The Arjun Reddy actor's airport looks prove he can pull off any avatar with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 9
    Keeping it casual yet stylish

    Keeping it casual yet stylish

    Dressed in a white shirt and grey shorts, Vijay's airport look is impressive. He completed his entire look with black sunglasses and shoes.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 9
    Casual yet cool

    Casual yet cool

    The Dear Comrade actor opted for a white T-shirt paired with a pink shirt and black track pants and gave major style goals. We certainly love the actor's casual yet cool airport appearance.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 9
    Nailing an all-black look

    Nailing an all-black look

    Throwback to the time Deverakonda was papped with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actor nailed an all-black look with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 9
    Dapper appearance

    Dapper appearance

    The actor never fails to set style goals. He always experiments with quirky looks. We love this look of the actor!

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 9
    On point

    On point

    We have to agree that his airport looks are always up to the mark. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt paired with a black jacket, pants, and white shoes, Deverakonda looks dapper.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 9
    Killing it!

    Killing it!

    We are totally in love with this airport look!

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 9
    Long hair don't care

    Long hair don't care

    The actor looks unrecognizable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 9
    Looking suave

    Looking suave

    Dressed in a pink shirt paired with black shorts and matching shoes, Vijay's style is on point here.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

