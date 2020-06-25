When Vijay Deverakonda was mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport and he obliged them with selfies; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

The one where Vijay was mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest and most sought after superstars down south. He is versatile, insanely talented, charming and possesses an impressive personality. Vijay made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvvila. However, his rise to fame was his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. Ever since, he has been unstoppable as he delivered some fantastic films like Geetha Govindam, Mahanati and Yavade Subramanyam. The actor also starred in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy that was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Vijay is also adored and loved by many including the Bollywood celebs. He will be soon seen opposite Ananya Panday in the movie tentatively titled Fighter. Ananya shared her experience in an interview and said, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries based on language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. The film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can." Vijay is also pretty often spotted in the city. Here's taking you down the memory lane when the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was mobbed by fans and he also obliged them with selfies. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani