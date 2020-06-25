/
When Vijay Deverakonda was mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport and he obliged them with selfies; See PHOTOS
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is extremely popular and is often spotted in the city. Take a look at the time he was mobbed by fans as he was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actor also obliged them with selfies! Check out photos.
Ekta Varma
June 25, 2020
The one where Vijay was mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport
Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest and most sought after superstars down south. He is versatile, insanely talented, charming and possesses an impressive personality. Vijay made his debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvvila. However, his rise to fame was his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. Ever since, he has been unstoppable as he delivered some fantastic films like Geetha Govindam, Mahanati and Yavade Subramanyam. The actor also starred in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy that was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Vijay is also adored and loved by many including the Bollywood celebs. He will be soon seen opposite Ananya Panday in the movie tentatively titled Fighter. Ananya shared her experience in an interview and said, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries based on language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. The film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can." Vijay is also pretty often spotted in the city. Here's taking you down the memory lane when the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was mobbed by fans and he also obliged them with selfies. Check out!
Surrounded by fans
The fans approached him as he walked out of the airport.
Looking super handsome
He is one handsome chap and this snap is proof!
In conversation with fans
Vijay gets to talking with his fans.
Vijay looks confused as two fans try to click a selfie
Vijay tries to decide which camera to look into as fans try to get a selfie clicked.
Picture perfect
We love this click!
Candid click
Check out this amazing candid click!
