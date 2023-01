Vijay Deverakonda and his furball Storm

Tollywood star Vijay Devarkonda is a family man. He loves spending time with his family and pet dog Storm in his lavish house in Hyderabad. The actor is a total dog lover and adores his furball the most. The husky pup has already started to occupy space on the Rowdy Star’s Instagram, and fans are taking to the comments section to show love. From enjoying games night with Storm to posing with him for family photos, Vijay includes his pet everywhere. And Storm also happens to be his favourite buddy. Vijay and storm make for handsome boys and every photo of the duo makes us go aww. Here are some of the pictures that will prove that Vijay Deverakonda is a dog-lover and his pawesome moments with Storm Deverkonda. Read ahead and take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s pictures with his pet Storm.