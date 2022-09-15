South stars who have been paired together for the first time

South Cinema is constantly working on bringing new content to its viewers. In order to bring freshness to their projects, the makers are also trying to diversify the casting. Recently, many new films have been announced in which co-stars will be sharing screen space for the first time. While Thalapathy Vijay will be working with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in Varisu, Megastar Chiranjeevi has collaborated with Shruti Haasan for their primary movie, named Chiru154 for now. The movie buffs are eagerly waiting for these flicks to see the magic of these fresh pairings on the big screens. Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen along with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Along with them, Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen in action-packed roles in the forthcoming drama, The Ghost. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will also be paired for the first time in the much-anticipated Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar. Now, let us discuss these ventures in detail.