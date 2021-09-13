5 PHOTOS of Vijay Sethupathi that show he can ace any look to perfection

1 / 5

Salt and pepper look

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most revered actors in the South Indian film industry. Though he predominantly works in Tamil cinema, he is a familiar face to south audiences with movies like Pizza and 96. In the short period of time Vijay Sethupathi entered the movie industry, he took the Indian cinema industry by storm. Often lauded for his exceptional and enthralling acting performances, Vijay Sethupathi earned the moniker Makkal Selvan from fans, which translates to ‘people’s treasure.’ Off late, with debut movie Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi is branching out into Tollywood and also has plans for a Bollywood entry too. The actor is known to ace any role and look, be it as transgender or a handsome hunk. He sinks into his character emotionally and physically. Although, Vijay is not an active social media user, we have noticed that he never leaves a moment to surprise his fans with his dashing and different looks. So, today, let's take a look into different looks of Vijay Sethuptahi, which we are sure you will fall in love with. Read ahead to see:

Photo Credit : Vijay Sethupathi Instagram