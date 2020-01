1 / 6

Must watch movies by Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is a powerhouse of talent. The actor is not only extremely attractive but is also very versatile in his performances. He started his career in 1996 by playing small uncredited roles in films before his first lead role in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010) under Seenu Ramasamy's direction came his way. There has been no looking back for the actor after that. He was seen in some notable lead roles like the thriller film Pizza (2012) and the comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012). Let us take a look at some more of his best movies here.

Photo Credit : Youtube