Unknown facts about the superstar

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest superstars in the industry. He made his debut in 2010 in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru under Seenu Ramasamy’s direction. 2012 marked a turning point in his career with three critical and commercial successes. The actor has worked in several blockbusters like Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, 96, Pizza amongst others. He went on to play the villain role in Sundarpandian (2012). Over the years, the star has worked in over 30 films and has transformed into a successful and popular “Indie-film star” in Tamil cinema. He has won over 14 awards and has been nominated almost 21 times for his brilliant performances. Vijay Sethupathi was also an accountant before he took up acting as a career. Read on to find out many more facts about the superstar.

Photo Credit : Instagram