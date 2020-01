1 / 7

Raising the temperature

Vijayendra Kumeria is popularly known for playing Suraj Rajvanshi in Udaan. He is playing Dev in Naagin 4 since December 2019 and has been doing extremely well for himself. He made his tv debut with Chotti Bahu in the year 2011 and then went on to do shows like The Command Force, Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Shastri Sisters and was playing the character of Madhav Sharma in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. In October 2019, he became a producer along with his wife and started a production house named Kumaria Productions. Vijayendra is very active on social media and keeps treating his fans with some really jaw-dropping pictures of his. Let us check out some of them here.

Photo Credit : Instagram