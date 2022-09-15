The Scam 1992 actor has been winning accolades, love, and support for his acting in the different projects that he has been a part of so far. Gandhi is once again all set to surprise audiences with his upcoming project Agni directed by Rahul Dholakia.
All set to entertain the audience once again with another impactful role in Vikram Vedha is the content queen Radhika Apte. The actress is a part of the Hindi film industry and is known for her realism and choice of roles.
The Mimi actor lives in our hearts rent-free for her beautiful portrayal of every character that she plays on screen. The marvelous actor has always surprised the audiences with her mind-blowing acting be it Hunterrr, Mimi or Navarasa. She is surely on top of her game and is a personal favourite. Reports are doing rounds that the actor has been roped in opposite Pratik Gandhi in Agni. Well, we are awaiting a final announcement from the actor herself!
The powerhouse of talent Vikrant Massey is one such actor who has won accolades and rave reviews for his outstanding screen presence and his out-of-the-box characters. The actor is an absolute delight to watch on the screen don’t you agree?
Sanya Malhotra has been unstoppable after Dangal and has been an absolute favourite among the audiences. The actor has started her prep for Sam Bahadur opposite Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.
