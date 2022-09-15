Reports are doing rounds that the actor has been roped in opposite Pratik Gandhi in Agni

The Mimi actor lives in our hearts rent-free for her beautiful portrayal of every character that she plays on screen. The marvelous actor has always surprised the audiences with her mind-blowing acting be it Hunterrr, Mimi or Navarasa. She is surely on top of her game and is a personal favourite. Reports are doing rounds that the actor has been roped in opposite Pratik Gandhi in Agni. Well, we are awaiting a final announcement from the actor herself!