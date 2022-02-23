Sheetal Thakur: 5 magnificent looks of Vikrant Massey's wife from their wedding festivities

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married! The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 18, 2022. The beautiful bride and groom exchanged nuptial vows in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple has been setting the internet on fire with their happy pictures and it is all things beautiful. Sheetal turned into a gorgeous bride and her pictures from the wedding festivities are worth bookmarking. Here's a look at all the outfits Sheetal Thakur donned at her wedding and pre-wedding functions.
Photo Credit : Shutter Down/Sheetal Thakur Instagram
The dive shared glamorous pictures from her chooda ceremony wherein she appeared to be a gorgeous bride and her smile says it all. The picture showed her family members helping her wear a red chooda ahead of her wedding. The actress was also seen donning silver anklets and kaleeras as per the rituals.
The actress was dressed in a bright red suit adorned with gold embroidery in photos that are from her pre-wedding functions. She was seen donning a big nose ring as per the Himachali tradition.
In this picture from their Haldi ceremony, the couple looked so happy in shades of white and yellow. The two can be seen smeared in Haldi as they enjoy the rain of flowers.
Sheetal looked like a dream in a radiant yellow lehenga sporting chikankari embroidery. The star's outfit was distinctly different from usual Haldi ceremony looks featuring a lightweight fabric styled with wavy tresses.
The two tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony after they reportedly registered their marriage in court. For her big day, the actress opted for the traditional route in a bright red striped lehenga. The outfit came with leaves and flower motifs on the hemline and she paired it with a red dupatta. She accessorised her bridal look with a long neckpiece, golden choker, maang tikka, statement earrings, and red bangles.