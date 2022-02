1 / 6

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's filmy love story

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were all set to tie the knot last year however their wedding was postponed due to Coronavirus. The two finally got married on February 18, 2022. Their wedding ceremony was a traditional and close-knit affair that took place in Mumbai. Several pictures from their wedding are surfacing on the internet and it's hard to keep calm after seeing the newlyweds together. Here's a look at their love story and some of their special moments.

Photo Credit : Shutter Down/Vikrant Massey Instagram