Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's adorable moments are all things love; Check THESE photos

One beautiful couple

Vikrant Massey has been consistently proving his mettle in the film industry and has emerged as one of the phenomenal actors in Bollywood while garnering a lot of credibilities. His ongoing movie Chhapaak is doing remarkably well at the box office. Vikrant, who has been a television heartthrob, due to his exceptional acting skills and perfect screen presence has indeed created a niche for himself in the industry. With great dedication and determination in his work, Vikrant is considered to be one of the self-made actors in Bollywood. The actor had also opened up about his decision of leaving the television industry, as he wanted to focus on the cinema culture, and has been part of various films like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do. On the work front, Vikrant would be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu, for an upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Haseen Dilruba’ which all set to hit the screens in September 2020. Well, talking about his personal life, Vikrant has always been shy and never really acknowledged about his love life, until December last year. Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey have been dating for quite a long time, but it was only last month that the latter put all the rumours to rest as Vikrant confirmed his engagement with the ‘Bambukat’ actress. We bring you some of the best memories of this beautiful celeb couple.

Photo Credit : Instagram