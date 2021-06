1 / 6

Celebrities flaunting their grey hair

As people start ageing, their grey hair sometimes makes them look unique, case in point our celebs. Fans always take a liking to the salt and pepper look of their favourite celebs. These actors deliver their best work on-screen. The actors in the Bollywood have also often showcased versatility through their performances and on-screen looks and work day-and-night in order to get into their character's skin. To create movies of the different genres, the actors have to change their looks. Working for long hours, being under stress is what makes the celebs age faster and they often end up having grey hair. Here are the pictures of those celebrities that have often been spotted flaunting their grey hair by sharing pictures of themselves on their official social media handles. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram