1 / 6

Indian cricketers who announced “good news” amid the lockdown

Ever since March 2020, people have only been bombarded with a series of bad news from all over the world. From great evergreen actors passing away to the deadly virus causing the death of millions to people losing jobs and having no place to live, the year has been very hard on the people. Movie lovers suffered with “major missing” moments and sports fans too went through the same emotion. There were no sport matches being held and fans would rewatch old matches in order to atleast feel like things would get back to normal. But, even though not through the medium of playing a match, the Indian cricketers sure did spread happiness around among their fans and followers by sharing some great news with them. The life of a professional Indian cricketer is very hectic but this lockdown gave them a great opportunity to spend some quality time with their loved ones. Many Indian cricketers also surprised their fans with some “good news” that surely melted the hearts of their fans and followers. Here are the names of the Indian cricketers who announced some great news amid the lockdown while spreading some positivity around the world. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram