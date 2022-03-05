All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made fans go aww with their pictures

1 / 6

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's love story is one of a kind as it merged cricket with Bollywood. However, these two taught us a love that will endure for years to come by holding each other's back amid all the brickbats that fans threw at them. Here's a look at the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us couple goals.

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram