All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made fans go aww with their pictures

The ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's love story is one of a kind as it merged cricket with Bollywood. However, these two taught us a love that will endure for years to come by holding each other's back amid all the brickbats that fans threw at them. Here's a look at the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us couple goals.
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram
When Anushka Sharma was pregnant, she did a headstand with the help of her husband. The two always give major couple goals as they always stand by each other's side.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The couple often shares several pictures with each other on Instagram. Here's one goofy picture from their happy times.
Virat and Anushka have been on several amazing trips together. Here's an adorable picture from one of their travel diaries.
The two undoubtedly make for one of the most good-looking couples in Bollywood. They are often seen making fashionable appearances together during festivals and parties.
Virat shared this perfect family picture while having breakfast with Anushka and Vamika. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling as they look at their daughter adoringly.