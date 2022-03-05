All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made fans go aww with their pictures

Published on Mar 05, 2022 01:48 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    The ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's love story is one of a kind as it merged cricket with Bollywood. However, these two taught us a love that will endure for years to come by holding each other's back amid all the brickbats that fans threw at them. Here's a look at the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Virat Kohli's Instagram

    Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy phase

    When Anushka Sharma was pregnant, she did a headstand with the help of her husband. The two always give major couple goals as they always stand by each other's side.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Goofy pics

    The couple often shares several pictures with each other on Instagram. Here's one goofy picture from their happy times.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Virat and Anushka’s travel diaries

    Virat and Anushka have been on several amazing trips together. Here's an adorable picture from one of their travel diaries.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Killing it with their style

    The two undoubtedly make for one of the most good-looking couples in Bollywood. They are often seen making fashionable appearances together during festivals and parties.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram

    Quality time with family

    Virat shared this perfect family picture while having breakfast with Anushka and Vamika. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling as they look at their daughter adoringly.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram