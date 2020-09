1 / 6

Take a look at the best photos of the week

PM Modi turned 70 this month and as the nation wished its leader, the captain of our Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli also shared his good wishes to Narendra Modi." Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi @PMOIndia ," wrote the Indian cricket captain. The Indian PM said, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!" Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in this quarantine shared various posts and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their love story. In yet another recent video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli won the internet yet again with an adorable video where the couple was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the announcement of their pregnancy. The couple was in 7 days quarantine after landing in Dubai. When the cricketer and the actress announced the big news, the post instantly became one of India's most liked pictures on Instagram. In the viral video, we could see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange peck on the cheek and cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Apart from them, take a look at other celebs who blessed our feed with their pics.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani