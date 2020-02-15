Home
PHOTOS: Virat Kohli lives life KING size; Check out THESE expensive accessories owned by him

Virat Kohli who is one of the highest-paid sportsmen in the world lives life King size. Here's a list of times he was spotted flaunting some of the most expensive accessories ever.
3113 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Expensive accessories owned by Virat Kohli

    Expensive accessories owned by Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli who is one of the highest-paid sportsmen in the world lives life King size. The captain of our Indian cricket team reportedly has a net worth of $24 million. Kohli who can buy anything he wants earns owns some of the most expensive things. Right from swanky cars, luxurious abodes, to expensive accessories, Kohli proudly owns and often his many extravagant things. As we all know, Kohli is a proud owner of Audi Q7, Range Rover, Audi A8 Quattro, and Audi R8 LMX. Also, before getting hitched to actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli bought a lavish house in Mumbai. The house reportedly costs him a whopping amount of Rs 34 Crore. Apart from it, Virat is often papped in the city wearing and carrying some of the most expensive items. Without further ado, here's a list of times he was spotted flaunting some of the most expensive accessories ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Louis Vuitton Travel Bag

    Louis Vuitton Travel Bag

    Virat and Anushka Sharma often make stylish airport appearances. During one of their airport outing, Kohli was spotted carrying a Louis Vuitton travel bag that costs a whopping USD 2197 which is 1, 57, 143 INR.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Givenchy tee

    Givenchy tee

    The handsome cricketer opted for a basic tee by Givenchy and paired it up with a beige coat. The tee was worth USD 517 which costs approximately Rs 36, 899.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Louis Vuitton Sling Bag

    Louis Vuitton Sling Bag

    The cricketer is often papped carrying a Louis Vuitton sling bag. It reportedly costs 1, 50, 000 INR.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Jacket

    Jacket

    During one of the airport outings, Kohli was spotted wearing an expensive jacket by Balenciaga. The jacket costs a whopping Rs 1, 28, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Louis Vuitton Zippy XL wallet

    Louis Vuitton Zippy XL wallet

    Virat proudly owns a Louis Vuitton Zippy XL wallet which costs around Rs 80, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

