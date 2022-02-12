Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: 5 Times Bollywood couples shared a warm hug

What's a better way to celebrate the weekend than with a warm, meaningful hug. We have been listening to the love stories of Bollywood couples since the advent of the silver screen. While some couples are private with their love, others cannot stop the PDA. It's the sixth day of Valentine's week, so we thought to treat you with the pictures of Bollywood celebs sharing sweet hugs that are all about love. On the occasion of Hug Day, here's a look at five Bollywood couples who just love to be in love.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Diwali 2021 was a special one for Alia and Ranbir and their fans can't thank them enough for this lovely picture. The actress shared this festive click on her social media with her beau Ranbir. The couple looks extremely cute as they are lost in each other.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika are each other's biggest supporters and cheerleaders. This candid click from one of the pre-wedding festivities was shared by the couple on their second anniversary. Deepika's caption fits perfectly with this picture as they truly look like Two Peas in a Pod.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Vicky and Katrina got married last year in December. Post their wedding, the two lovebirds celebrated their first Christmas together as husband and wife. The couple shared this cute picture from their intimate Christmas celebration.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Varun and Natasha often make headlines for their sweet PDA. The two got married in January 2021 in presence of close family and friends. Post their wedding, Varun shared a couple of pictures from their big day. The two look extremely cute twinning in white in this picture from their wedding.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Anushka and Virat never miss a chance to enlighten fans with their adorable chemistry. In this happy click, they can be seen hugging each other on the seashore. They are in all smiles and the picture perfectly defines the bond they share.