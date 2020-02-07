Home
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's luxurious life decoded: THESE ultra-expensive buys are a PROOF

One of the most loved couples in the world of Bollywood and Cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's these expensive items in their closet will make your jaw drop. Have a look.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are partners in this crime, Guess what

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are partners in this crime, Guess what

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the loved celebrity couples. They are successful in their fields and give set major couple goals. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures. They also share the same love for animals and hence share photos of their pets as well on social media. What makes us love them is the fact that they respect each other and credit one another. Now, this celebrity couple has started making news for their amazing style statement. Anushka and Virat’s event looks and airport looks are breaking the internet and some of their expensive buys will surprise you. Take a look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    This handbag's price tag will blow your mind

    This handbag's price tag will blow your mind

    Anushka was seen wearing a white top, bell-bottom denim and brown bellies. She finished off the look with her favourite pair of sunnies and an expensive bag. The bag was courtesy Christian Dior. This is one of the luxurious tote bags from their book tote collections. And, it's worth USD 3,500 which is approximately INR 2,47,521.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    When you fly in style

    When you fly in style

    Virat's sling in damier graphite canvas is compact and sporty. And now, coming to the price of the cool bag. It costs INR 1,50,000 approximately and is one of the most popular luxury sling bags in India.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Casual appearances can be made stylish too with this expensive jackets

    Casual appearances can be made stylish too with this expensive jackets

    It's Balenciaga's popular nylon jacket with the label's logo. The jacket is actually part of the Balenciaga's tracksuit set and features a high stand up collar. It also has a drawstring at the base and elasticated cuffs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Sporting luxury wear together

    Sporting luxury wear together

    Virat and Anushka pose for a selfie but what catches our eye are the expensive brands both the celebrities are sporting.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Making stunning style statements

    Making stunning style statements

    The couple who returned from their Swiss holiday showed off their ultra-luxurious winter wear at the airport. For the long travel, Anushka kept it stylish with an oversized bomber jacket that served as a layer over a simple black tee. She styled it with a pair of black leggings and thigh-high leather boots. While the look was enough to steal the show, she styled it with a cross-body sling by Balenciaga that costs approximately 45,000 INR. While her bag is easily worth a normal person’s monthly salary, her husband was no less as he opted to keep it simple in a basic tee by Givenchy and layered it up with a beige coat. The tee was itself worth USD 517 which approximately equals to 36,899 INR. Adding to it, the star cricketer carried a Louis Vuitton travel bag that costs a whopping USD 2197 which is 1,57,143 INR.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

