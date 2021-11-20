Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma to Rajkummar & Patralekhaa, 5 exquisite PICS of couples from pre wedding parties

Celebrity wedding festivities are about celebrating the uniqueness of the couples and their love. While celebrity weddings are the most extravagant ceremonies, their pre-wedding functions are nothing short of a star-studded dream. From gorgeous outfits to beautiful destinations, the B-town celebs glorify their pre-wedding ceremonies most exorbitantly. Without further ado, here scroll down to go through 5 amazing photos of these Bollywood couples from their pre-wedding ceremonies.
Photo Credit : Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's Instagram
One of the most popular couples in B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in Lake Como Italy. RamLeela actor and actress look too much in love in this picture from their Mehendi ceremony.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa look like a dream in their western apparel as they twin in ivory pearl white outfits for their engagement. In the click, Rajkummar can be seen donning an indo-western outfit for the ceremony while his lady love looks gorgeous in a stunning off-shoulder white gown.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla's Instagram
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's wedding was one of the biggest talks of the town as their engagement pictures broke the internet. In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing a burgundy-coloured velvet saree by Sabyasachi while Virat can be seen donning a dapper formal suit.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik's Instagram
Newly wedded Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are one of the most fabulous and charming couples in the tinsel town. The mushy and radiant photo from their Mehendi ceremony is just too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
Bollywood heart-throb Varun Dhawan broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. This picture from their pre-wedding ceremony is so pure and full of love that you will have your hearts filled with happiness every time you look at it.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan & Stories by Joseph Radhik's Instagram