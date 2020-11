1 / 8

Virat Kohli interesting facts

Indian Cricket Team's Captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today. The young cricketer proved that with determination and focused goals, one can achieve all that he wants in life. The batsman succeeded MS Dhoni in 2017 and is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world. The cricketer is famous worldwide for his talent as a cricketer, but he is also the heartthrob of millions due to his good looks and charm. His wife-actress Anushka Sharma and Virat himself keep updating their social media with cute and adorable pictures of themselves thus giving us major couple goals from time to time. Next year apart from being a cricketer and an entrepreneur, Virat is all set to welcome his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.Time and again Anushka has revealed few things about the star cricketer which have surprised us and today as he celebrates his birthday, check out these interesting facts about Virat Kohli.

Photo Credit : Instagram