Fun banter of celebrities at the airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessing our feed this quarantine with endless posts related to the couple and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their ever so sweet love story. And recently Virat shared a throwback photo posing with Anushka from their vacay in Switzerland. Virat wrote, 'Throwback To the soft winds, rustle of trees, a touch of that winter snow. All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been.' Due to the ongoing epidemic, both celebrities have been spending some quality time with each other as both Bollywood and Sports are at a standstill right now, and hence, nothing is happening anytime soon. The couple had shared an important message about how humans are known to be social in nature and now due to the global crisis of COVID-19, everyone has to practice social distancing in order to keep safe during the difficult times during the I for India concert in May. Ever since the lockdown, social media has been praising Anushka as a producer due to her OTT releases Paatal Lok and now the recently released Netflix film Bulbbul. Today we have these photos of the couple from their intial dating days where Virat is seen hiding his face with a trolley as the couple arrived at the airport. Not only Virat and Anushka, we have a couple of throwback pictures of celebrities in their fun self at the airport. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani