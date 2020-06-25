Advertisement
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side

Our cricket players might be tough on-field but their social media reveals their fun side and fans love every bit of it. Check these photos to know more.
3113 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these fun filled pictures of Indian cricket players

    Virat Kohli took to Instagram yesterday to congratulate his wife Anushka Sharma and brother in law Karnesh for their new movie Bulbbul."Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms". The cricketer has been revealing his fun and sassy all throughout this lockdown. With no live cricket on the board, star cricketers have taken to various social networking sites to highlight their innovative sides while engaging frequently with their fans to keep them involved with the game. The captain of the Indian cricket team also happens to be the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Some time back, we saw him interrupting Anushka Sharma's gibberish video to give the right answers. Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma appear to be making the most of their time together during the lockdown, from making an environment of cricket field to trolling one another. In one of Anushka's posts, Kohli is seen imitating a dinosaur and wandering around the room. Anushka shared the video with a caption that read, “I spotted… A Dinosaur on the loose.” In the short clip, the 31-year-old is seen tiptoeing in the room while attempting to imitate a Tyrannosaurus and even making sounds like a dinosaur. Not just Virat several other cricketers surprised us with their fun side on social media and today we have these pictures which will prove the same. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Hardik Pandya's photos with his pets

    Hardik Pandya's photos with his pets give you an insight into his fun side on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Rohit Sharma with his family

    Rohit Sharma's snaps with his daughter and wife are too good to miss her funny side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    MS Dhoni and Ziva moments

    One of the most loved father daughter duo in the country for their cute pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty

    KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty imitated a scene of cinema's most loved character, Devi Prasad, in this pic and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    This couple is a non stop entertainment package.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Yuvraj Singh's swag mode

    Yuvraj Singh's pictures on social media to his comments on Instagram will have you laughing out loud.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

