Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side

1 / 7

Check out these fun filled pictures of Indian cricket players

Virat Kohli took to Instagram yesterday to congratulate his wife Anushka Sharma and brother in law Karnesh for their new movie Bulbbul."Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms". The cricketer has been revealing his fun and sassy all throughout this lockdown. With no live cricket on the board, star cricketers have taken to various social networking sites to highlight their innovative sides while engaging frequently with their fans to keep them involved with the game. The captain of the Indian cricket team also happens to be the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Some time back, we saw him interrupting Anushka Sharma's gibberish video to give the right answers. Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma appear to be making the most of their time together during the lockdown, from making an environment of cricket field to trolling one another. In one of Anushka's posts, Kohli is seen imitating a dinosaur and wandering around the room. Anushka shared the video with a caption that read, “I spotted… A Dinosaur on the loose.” In the short clip, the 31-year-old is seen tiptoeing in the room while attempting to imitate a Tyrannosaurus and even making sounds like a dinosaur. Not just Virat several other cricketers surprised us with their fun side on social media and today we have these pictures which will prove the same. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram