Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh: One accessory that celebs find hard to let go off from their airport looks

From Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, we found out this one accessory that celebrities love to sport when they make stylish appearances at the airport.
5502 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    This accessory is on the must have list of male celebs for airport looks

    This accessory is on the must have list of male celebs for airport looks

    Virat Kohli has been living a productive quarantine with workout videos and he has been using his social media platform to interact with fans more than ever. One of the most loved celeb couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too, who fought all odds and criticism and are now happily married. They are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures. Virat recently shared how both of them have the same interest when it comes to adventure and food in an interview. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. Their social media is nothing less than couple goals which are supported by their numerous vacation pictures, photos with their pets and of course! their fashion statements, which is always on point whether it's their airport look or any B-Town event. Virat Kohli's style statements can in fact give any Bollywood actor a tough competition. From trendy sneakers, oversized jackets to expensive accessories, the Indian captain surely knows his style just like wife Anushka Sharma. We have however found one thing that he and other celebrities seem to have a profound love for when it comes to airport looks. To find out more about what this one thing that these celebs love sporting in their airport look, take a look at these photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandes looking cool as ever as they return to the Bay.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    The king of quirky style in Bollywood loves his experimental glasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor keeping it up with his casual stylish looks as he steps out in celebrities most favourite accessory the sunglasses and an oversized jacket.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Vijay Devarakonda

    Vijay Devarakonda

    Vijay Devarakonda in his rowdy look as usual as he is spotted at the airport.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 8
    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan

    King Khan is always known for his classic gladiator look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    The Gully Boy star never fails to steal our hearts with his smile.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan in his goofy self as he indulges in a fun conversation with Sara Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

