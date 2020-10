1 / 8

Check out these throwback photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma couldn't have asked for a better 2020. The couple is one of the most loved celebrities in the country thanks to their relationship and the way the duo stands for each other. They are successful in their respective fields and give fans couple goals all the time. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai. In August, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised the nation as they shared the news of them expecting a baby. They made the news official on Instagram with the caption that read as, 'Then they were three.' The baby is due to arrive in January 2021. The most recent viral snap of the duo was a magical moment as the couple takes a dip in the middle of the sea. Virat Kohli, who is currently in UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League shared a picture with Anushka Sharma enjoying their pool time. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers captured them in the amazing frame. Today, we have these throwback snaps of the couple where Virat is seen as a protective hubby as they were spotted at the airport.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani