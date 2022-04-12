20 Years of Vivek Oberoi: Saathiya to Kurbaan; revisiting 5 iconic films by the actor which are worth a watch

1 / 6

Vivek Oberoi's popular movies

Over the years Bollywood has witnessed several talented actors who have managed to win hearts with their talent and acting skills. These actors have not just carved a niche for themselves with their impressive performances, but also proved that the art of acting is not just about the box office numbers. Among these actors has been Vivek Oberoi who has been one of the most talented stars in the industry. The Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... actor had made his debut with the 2002 released movie Company and managed to leave a mark with her performance. In his career of two decades, Vivek has been a part of several successful movies which managed to win hearts. In fact, he has also proved his mettle as a versatile actor and made sure to present something new on the table every time he has hit the screen. From playing a lover boy to a mafia gangster, trying his hands on comedy, playing the role of Prime Minister of India and much more, Vivek has never shied away from experimenting with genres and roles. So, as Vivek has completed 20 years in the industry, here’s a look at some of his best movies

Photo Credit : Vivek Oberoi's popular movies