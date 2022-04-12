20 Years of Vivek Oberoi: Saathiya to Kurbaan; revisiting 5 iconic films by the actor which are worth a watch

Over the years Bollywood has witnessed several talented actors who have managed to win hearts with their talent and acting skills. These actors have not just carved a niche for themselves with their impressive performances, but also proved that the art of acting is not just about the box office numbers. Among these actors has been Vivek Oberoi who has been one of the most talented stars in the industry. The Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... actor had made his debut with the 2002 released movie Company and managed to leave a mark with her performance.
In his career of two decades, Vivek has been a part of several successful movies which managed to win hearts. In fact, he has also proved his mettle as a versatile actor and made sure to present something new on the table every time he has hit the screen. From playing a lover boy to a mafia gangster, trying his hands on comedy, playing the role of Prime Minister of India and much more, Vivek has never shied away from experimenting with genres and roles. So, as Vivek has completed 20 years in the industry, here’s a look at some of his best movies
Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, this 2002 release gangster film featured Vivek opposite Antara Mali. The movie also featured Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala. Company featured Vivek playing the role of a gangster.
This 2002 release romantic drama introduced Vivek as the perfect lover boy and got the ladies to go weak in the knees. Also starring Rani Mukerji, Saathiya is one of the most successful movies of Vivek’s career. To note, it was the remake of the Tamil film Alaipayuthey.
This Indra Kumar directorial was a comedy thriller that featured Vivek, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D’Souza and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It was the first installment of the Masti series wherein Vivek had won hearts with his comic timings.
The action thriller, which was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, featured Vivek as a gangster and his performance won him a lot of appreciation. Apart from Vivek, Shootout at Lokhandwala also featured Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Amrita Singh, etc in key roles.
Released in 2009, Kurbaan was an action thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The movie featured Vivek in a role of a journalist and he did give a decent performane in the movie.
