1 / 7

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani cast : Then and now

There are TV shows from the early start of the previous decade that are loved till date. Reboots have been made for popular TV shows in the pasts like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Beyhadh. Let's take a walk down the memory lane to one of the most supernatural TV shows on television which was Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. One of the most ambitious projects of Ekta Kapoor, the show first aired in October 2010. The show not only garnered love all across the nation with its amazing cast but was one of the first shows of its kind to gain that much of popularity. The leading actors of the show were Vivian Dsena, Sukirti Kandpal, Kishwer Merchant, Siddhant Karnick, Gautam Gulati among many others. Today, let's take a look at the cast of the show and how they have transformed over all these years.

Photo Credit : youtube/Instagram