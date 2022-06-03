Happy SinB Day: 6 times the VIVIZ member floored us with her stunning visuals

1 / 6

VIVIZ's SinB

VIVIZ’s SinB turns 24 today! Born Hwang Eun Bi, SinB is a South Korean singer and dancer. SinB officially started her career in January 2015, when she debuted as a part of the girl group GFRIEND with their debut album ‘Season of Glass’. In September 2018, SinB released a song, ‘Wow Thing’, as part of SM Entertainment’s project album ‘SM Station X 0’, alongside Red Velvet’s Seulgi, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and soloist Chung Ha. In 2021, after all the members departed from their agency following the conclusion of their contracts, GFRIEND disbanded. Following this, SinB, along with fellow former GFRIEND members Eunha and Umji signed a contract with their current agency, and formed a trio, under the name VIVIZ. The new girl group debuted in February 2022, with their first extended play, ‘Beam of Prism’. To wish the talented star on her 24th birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of SinB for a special gallery!

Photo Credit : News1