Wajid Khan Demise: Did you know the musician's grandfather was awarded Padma Shri? Check out his RARE facts
After our country lost some real gems which include Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor this year, music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. Read on to find out more about the talented singer.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 1, 2020 02:29 pm
Wajid Khan's RARE facts
The country woke up to yet another heartbreaking news this morning. Renowned musician Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42. The music composer passed away due to a Kidney infection as informed by his friend Salim Merchant to PTI. Since last night, several reports mentioned that Wajid Khan may have reportedly passed away due to COVID 19. However, his friend and composer Salim mentioned that he had health complications due to Kidney problems and was on ventilator. Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid Khan made their debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan‘s film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya in 1998. It is believed that the duo was given an opportunity to compose music for the first time in the industry by Salman. The film released in 1998 and became a hit with its music topping the chartbusters. Since then, there was no looking back for Sajid-Wajid. They went on to compose music for many films starring Salman Khan including Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted, Veer and the Dabangg-series among many others. His untimely demise came as a shock for the industry. Salman Khan took to social media to mourn his demise. Remembering his friend and composer, Salman Khan tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace." Varun Dhawan, Vishal Dadlani, Arjun Kapoor, Lulia Vantur, Athiya Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others also took to social media to express their grief. The singer was a rare gem and one of the most talented musicians this industry ever witnessed. Find out some rare facts about the late music composer.
Bigg Boss title tracks
The title tracks of Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6 were composed by Wajid Khan-Sajid Khan.
Accolades and achievements
The music composers duo Sajid-Wajid won over eight awards for their spectacular music in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg.
Last work
Wajid’s first and last composed song in the industry was for Salman Khan. His last composed song was Bhai Bhai for Salman that the actor used as a special song in the times of the coronavirus.
A fabulous singer
Wajid sang the title track of popular theme song of IPL 4 titled ‘Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka‘, the song was also composed by him and brother Sajid.
A legacy of musicians
The musician hailed from a family of amazing musicians. His father, Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, was a known Tabla player and a music arranger who had worked with various other celebrated musicians in the film industry.
Grandson of a Padma Shri winner
Wajid Khan’s grandfather Ustad Abdul Latif Khan was a Padma Shri awardee, a musician and an instrumentalist. He was known for his proficiency in Sarangi and continuing the lineage of music in the family.
