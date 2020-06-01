Wajid Khan Demise: Did you know the musician's grandfather was awarded Padma Shri? Check out his RARE facts

1 / 7

Wajid Khan's RARE facts

The country woke up to yet another heartbreaking news this morning. Renowned musician Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42. The music composer passed away due to a Kidney infection as informed by his friend Salim Merchant to PTI. Since last night, several reports mentioned that Wajid Khan may have reportedly passed away due to COVID 19. However, his friend and composer Salim mentioned that he had health complications due to Kidney problems and was on ventilator. Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid Khan made their debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan‘s film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya in 1998. It is believed that the duo was given an opportunity to compose music for the first time in the industry by Salman. The film released in 1998 and became a hit with its music topping the chartbusters. Since then, there was no looking back for Sajid-Wajid. They went on to compose music for many films starring Salman Khan including Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted, Veer and the Dabangg-series among many others. His untimely demise came as a shock for the industry. Salman Khan took to social media to mourn his demise. Remembering his friend and composer, Salman Khan tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace." Varun Dhawan, Vishal Dadlani, Arjun Kapoor, Lulia Vantur, Athiya Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others also took to social media to express their grief. The singer was a rare gem and one of the most talented musicians this industry ever witnessed. Find out some rare facts about the late music composer.

