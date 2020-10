1 / 5

The Weeknd's dating timeline

The Weeknd is leading the AMAs with 8 nominations. Apart from him, Roddy Ricch is also one of the leading nominees at this year’s American Music Awards with 8 nominations. Both will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift as it was announced on Monday. Apart from The Weeknd's back to back hits this year, the singer made headlines with his drug confessions earlier this year. During his interview with CR MEN, the singer said drugs open up his mind when he is creating new music. During the interview, he also spoke about being lonely. He said he rarely leaves his house and this lets him focus on his music. The singer said that he is a workaholic and is addicted to his work because it distracts him from his loneliness. The Weeknd’s manager revealed that the pop icon has made a donation towards relief efforts in Lebanon post the explosion in Beirut. The singer’s rep Wassim Sal Slaiby took to Instagram to announce this news as he praised the thoughtful donation by Weeknd. In the past, the 'Blinding lights' singer's love life has always created hiatus and today, we have his dating history. Check it out.

Photo Credit : getty images