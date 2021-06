1 / 7

IDENTITY: Action

One of the most highly anticipated comebacks of the summer of 2021 was undoubtedly that of WEi's and the day has finally come. On June 9, 2021, WEi officially made their comeback with the third mini-album in their IDENTITY series called, IDENTITY: Action. WEi is a powerhouse of talent with some of the most incredible artists coming together to form this group. Doghan was already an established soloist before joining the group and Yohan ranked number 1 on the idol survival reality show Produce X 101, after which he became a part of X1. However, due to a voting manipulation scandal, X1 had to disband. However, Yohan still received incredible love from fans as a member of WEi and as an actor. WEi's comeback with IDENTITY: Action has a tropical vibe to it, focusing on a fun summer atmosphere. The title track for the album is called 'Bye Bye Bye' and the music video is energetic and bright with some amazing choreography which is sure to create a great live performance. The album also has a song titled 'RUi' which is dedicated to fans of WEi across the world. With that said, let's dive into the incredible fashion choices that were made for this comeback!

Photo Credit : Oui Entertainment