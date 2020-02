1 / 6

Check out these photos of late Wendell Rodricks with his husband Jerome

On 12 February 2020, the nation woke up to the sad news of renowned designer Wendell Rodrick's demise. The designer passed away in his hometown Goa. Several Bollywood celebrities were shocked when they learned about his sudden demise, actress Malaika Arora shared"The master couturier and his muse. I first sat and cried and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed, just thinking of all the beautiful memories and moments we shared." Actress Anushka Sharma who was his muse for several shows shared"He was one of the most iconic and original designers in fashion and a champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind and encouraging." His husband, Jerome Marrel just shared an emotional message to all their well-wishers quoting"I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence." Today check these photos of Late Wendell Rodrick's with his husband, Jerome Marrel.

Photo Credit : Getty