PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by the sweet vocalist of Red Velvet, Wendy

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by Red Velvet's beautiful vocalist, Wendy

On August 1, 2014, Wendy made her official debut as a member of Red Velvet. Wendy collaborated with rapper Yuk Jidam for the song ‘Return’, which is part of the OST of KBS2's ‘Who Are You: School 2015’. The song was released on June 8, 2015 and debuted at number 31 on the Gaon Digital Chart. She released another song ‘Let You Know’ for the soundtrack of the JTBC drama ‘D-Day’ on October 16. Wendy released the song ‘I Can Only See You’ with Seulgi in January 2017 for the OST of the KBS2 TV series, ‘Hwarang’. In the same month, she became the host of the KBS World show ‘K-Rush’. On October 27, she, along with Kangta and Seulgi, released a remake of the 2001 song ‘Doll’ by Shinhwa's Shin Hye Sung and Lee Ji Hoon as part of the second season of the SM Station project. In March 2020, Wendy had her first public schedule since suffering an accident in December 2019, with an appearance on MBC Standard FM's Listen To Books. In the same month, Wendy was confirmed to take part as main voice actress for the Korean release of DreamWorks animated film ‘Trolls: World Tour’. It was released in April. In May 2020, Wendy collaborated with Zico for the OST of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ titled ‘My Day Is Full Of You’. In March 2021, it was announced that Wendy would be making her debut as a solo artist with an album releasing in April. This was later confirmed as her first EP ‘Like Water’, which contains a total of five songs and was released on April 5. On December 27, 2021, Wendy was revealed as a member of supergroup Got the Beat alongside Red Velvet groupmate Seulgi. The group debuted on January 3, 2022.

Photo Credit : News1