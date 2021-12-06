West Side Story: Here's a complete guide to the delightfully diverse cast of the movie

    A brand new version of the famous Broadway musical West Side Story is slated to release on December 10! For those unversed, the Steven Sondheim musical (first played in 1957) was first adapted for the movies in 1961 and the movie received 10 Oscars including an Oscar for Best Picture. This time, the new movie has been directed by none other than Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner. While not much has been revealed, the plot of the movie will maintain the 1950s New York City scenario with Tony and Maria (who are from rival groups) falling in love with each other! The cast of the movie has been revealed a long time back, with one of the main highlights being Rita Moreno playing a different role than Anita this time. Take a look at the complete guide to the cast of the upcoming Steven Spielberg hit:

    Rachel Zegler

    Rachel Zegler as Maria

    Rachel Zegler will portray the role of the female lead, Maria in the upcoming movie. She is a relatively new name in the film industry, however, Zegler has been known for being an active YouTuber.

    Ansel Elgort

    Ansel Elgort as Tony

    Ansel Elgort has been known for his roles in The Fault in our Stars and Baby Driver. This time, Elgort will play the role of the male lead, Tony in this Steven Spielberg adaptation.

    Ariana DeBose

    Ariana DeBose as Anita

    Ariana DeBose will play the iconic character Anita, which was portrayed by Rita Moreno in 1961's West Side Story. As for DeBose's professional endeavours, she had been an important part of Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton's ensemble where she even took up the role of the dramatized version of the 'The Bullet' which eventually kills the founding father in the musical. She had also previously appeared in Netflix's musical The Prom.

    Rita Moreno

    Rita Moreno as Valentina

    This time, Rita Moreno is starring as Valentina, a role that has been written specifically for her in this particular adaptation. Moreno has been a huge name in the film, television and Broadway industries. Recently, she had appeared as Lydia in the newer version of One Day at a Time.

    Mike Faist

    Mike Faist as Riff

    Mike Faist had previously starred in the highly-acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen. This time, Faist is starring as Elgort aka Tony's best friend Riff!

