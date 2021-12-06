West Side Story: Here's a complete guide to the delightfully diverse cast of the movie

1 / 6

West Side Story Cast

A brand new version of the famous Broadway musical West Side Story is slated to release on December 10! For those unversed, the Steven Sondheim musical (first played in 1957) was first adapted for the movies in 1961 and the movie received 10 Oscars including an Oscar for Best Picture. This time, the new movie has been directed by none other than Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner. While not much has been revealed, the plot of the movie will maintain the 1950s New York City scenario with Tony and Maria (who are from rival groups) falling in love with each other! The cast of the movie has been revealed a long time back, with one of the main highlights being Rita Moreno playing a different role than Anita this time. Take a look at the complete guide to the cast of the upcoming Steven Spielberg hit:

