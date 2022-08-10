Whitney Houston Birth Anniversary: 6 times the soulful vocalist turned into a fashion icon

Published on Aug 10, 2022
   
    Whitney Houston 1

    Whitney Houston Birthday

    Known for her iconic vocals, Whitney Houston was given the name "The Voice" after she enchanted the world with her soulful performances. She went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is revered for her pop background and jazzy tunes in pop culture, often known as the best singer of all time. Besides her singing, the artist was also famous for her stunning fashion. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of her best fashion moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 2

    Glittering through the night

    At the pre-Grammy gala in 2011, Houston stunned all with her glittering silver sequin gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 3

    All things shiny

    Houston proved her love for the shiny when she wore this piece to the pre-Grammy party in 2008.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 4

    Barbie on the carpet

    Houston put her own twist on Barbie as she donned a pink ensemble for the Grammys in 2000.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 5

    Black bliss

    On the Silver Anniversary of the BET Awards, Whitney steered clear of the shimmery and opted for a sleek black body-fit gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 6

    Goddess in gold

    At the 2004 World Music Awards, while serenading the audience, Whitney wore this goddess-Esque outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Whitney Houston 7

    Chic in purple

    While performing at the Radio City Music Hall, Houston went for a chic purple three-piece suit and paired the look well with simple makeup and a dark lip.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images