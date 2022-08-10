Whitney Houston Birth Anniversary: 6 times the soulful vocalist turned into a fashion icon

1 / 7

Whitney Houston Birthday

Known for her iconic vocals, Whitney Houston was given the name "The Voice" after she enchanted the world with her soulful performances. She went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is revered for her pop background and jazzy tunes in pop culture, often known as the best singer of all time. Besides her singing, the artist was also famous for her stunning fashion. Continue scrolling to swipe through some of her best fashion moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images