Who is Kranti Redkar? Meet NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s wife

Kranti Redkar, who is a well-known face in the Marathi industry, is also the wife of NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. In the recent past, several corruption and extortion allegations have been made against her husband. For those unaware, Sameer Wankhede is working on the high profile drug case of SRK’s son Aryan Khan. Now, as various allegations have been levelled against her husband, Kranti Redkar in a recent interaction voiced her bold opinion to support Sameer. She told ETimes that people who are pointing fingers at her husband are the ones “who cannot digest an honest officer.” She believes the allegations have come up only to "tarnish Sameer's spotless image as an upright officer". It is also reported that a team of 5 NCB officers will soon reach Mumbai to probe the accusations made against Sameer. Amidst all the controversies, here’s taking a quick look at Kranti Redkar’s professional and personal life.
Photo Credit : Kranti Redkar Instagram
Time and again, Kranti Redkar takes to social media to profess her love for husband Sameer Wankhede. On the special occasion of Valentines Day, Kranti shared a lovey-dovey photo alongside her husband stating, “If life is a song .. You are the man I want all my dances to be with .. Happy Valentine’s Day.” While sharing another selfie, she wrote, “Thank you so much my dearest almighty for all the blessings.”
Kranti Redkar and Sameer Wankhede are proud parents to twin babies namely, Zyda and Ziya. On the occasion of Mother’s day, Kranti took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for her daughters. While doing so, she also shared her experience of embracing motherhood. Kranti Redkar wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to me .. it’s been a roller coaster I am not kidding.. I will never be the same as I was before I delivered ZYDA AND ZIYA . It’s me , a new person. Vulnerable, always scared, emotional yet strong , always divided between two worlds, always divided between two babies. Today I am a superwoman who can go to any length to do anything for my babies. I use to wonder when I read miraculous stories about these mothers who did unbelievable things for their kids , how did they ? From where did they gather that strength? Today I get it.. it comes as a bi-product of being a mother. With no special efforts a mother can do wonders , she can sacrifice everything she has to see her baby smile just once .. I feel blessed and privileged that the almighty has given me an opportunity in this lifetime to experience this bliss.”
Kranti Redkar made her film debut in the 2000 released Marathi flick, Soon Asavi Ashi. She made her Bollywood debut by essaying the role of a kidnapped girl in Ajay Devgn starrer Gangaajal. In Marathi cinema, she is well-known for featuring in the hit track Kombdi Palali. Apart from this, Kranti has also donned the hat of a director for the movie KAAKAN starring Urmila Kanitkar and Jitendra Joshi.
Not much about her childhood is known but Kranti Redkar was born and brought up in Mumbai. She pursued her degree from the Ramnarain Ruia College located in Matunga.
Going by her Instagram profile, Kranti Redkar appears to be a globe trotter and a massive foodie. Her social media is filled with cooking videos, where, the Marathi actor has expressed her love for food umpteen times. Along with this, the star also loves to travel and click touristy photos.