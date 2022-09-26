Will Smith turns 54! The actor has been an A-lister in the industry for a long time. His films have pleased not only the general public that enjoys a little Smith-spice in their flicks but also the gourmet-loving critics who value the actor for his incredible delivery. Some of his best work shined in his applauded acting in the Pursuit of Happyness and the Men In Black franchise. Besides these, his recent Oscar-winning number King Richard was a big hit and even got him his first Academy Award. Keep scrolling to find out more about the actor.
Will's real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr.
Will belongs to a humble family with his father who worked as a refrigeration engineer while his mother was a school board administrator.
Back in the late 1990s, Smith gained moderate fame as a rapper, calling himself The Fresh Prince. Later, he went on to win the first Grammy ever presented in the rap performance category for his and his partner DJ Jazzy Jeff's single Parents Just Don’t Understand.
He was nicknamed The Prince in high school because he could get himself out of any sticky situation with just his charming way of talking. The name stuck to him and he became The Fresh Prince.
Smith gained immense public favour after the launch of his series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and went on to executive-produce the last season of the series with winning two Golden Globes for his part in the series.
Smith became a millionaire before turning 18 with the release of his debut album Rock The House.
