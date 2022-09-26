Happy Birthday Will Smith

Will Smith turns 54! The actor has been an A-lister in the industry for a long time. His films have pleased not only the general public that enjoys a little Smith-spice in their flicks but also the gourmet-loving critics who value the actor for his incredible delivery. Some of his best work shined in his applauded acting in the Pursuit of Happyness and the Men In Black franchise. Besides these, his recent Oscar-winning number King Richard was a big hit and even got him his first Academy Award. Keep scrolling to find out more about the actor.