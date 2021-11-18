From Will Smith to Shay Mitchell, here are 6 Hollywood celebrities with successful YouTube channels

Have you ever wondered what celebrities' lives are like behind the scenes? What they eat for dinner, how they work out, and what their life is like on set? With social media enabling celebrities to share more of their personal life, one of their favourite sites for sharing about their life with followers is YouTube! Celeb YouTube channels are getting more popular as they seek new ways to engage with their fans and communities while also growing their audience, and we'd like to share some of our favourites with you!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Even while the famous reality programme "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" provides a glimpse into Kylie Jenner's life, her YouTube channel provides an even more personal view into her life. Kylie Jenner uses this platform to share vlogs from her daily life as well as unique behind-the-scenes video. She also posts a variety of beauty lessons and Q&As.
Nobody can disagree that Will Smith is one of the most famous actors in the world. As a result, it's no wonder that his YouTube channel has over 8 million followers. Will Smiths delivers unique behind-the-scenes tales in his videos. He also shares meaningful moments with his family and movies in which he goes on experiences such as visiting a robot restaurant and attending Coachella. He has also started sharing his workout videos on the platform now.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shown his acting abilities and is now one of the most popular performers. Dwayne Johnson's YouTube channel combines his two occupations, wrestling and acting. His videos provide behind-the-scenes footage and unique tales about his films. There are also exercise regimens and stunt instructions.
Shay Mitchell rose to prominence after her appearance in "Pretty Little Liars." She provides a more personal glimpse into her life and character on her YouTube account. Her channel includes vacation footage as well as culinary tutorials. Shay Mitchell also uploads vlogs, and had a biweekly series called "Almost Ready," in which she chronicled her pregnancy.
"Stranger Things" actors are the embodiment of Gen-Z perfection, so it's only logical that one of them also has a lucrative YouTube career! Noah went right in with collaborations with major names like the Dolan Twins, Lilly Singh, and Charli D'Amelio.
This "Riverdale" star produces new videos every Wednesday, including workouts, morning routines, and day-in-the-life vlogs, as well as Q&As, crafts, and baking! You could even see a "Riverdale" co-star or two, as she's invited Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan to join in on the fun.