Happy Anniversary, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been together for 24 years but it definitely wasn't an easy ride for them. The couple, who got married in 1997 have been open about their ups and downs in their marriage and how they have worked together to fix their marital problems. The duo isn't known to be iconic for no reason as they have emerged as a power couple due to them never leaving each other's side even when they had to work hard on their marriage. For those unversed, Will and Jada began dating after his divorce with then-wife Sheree Zampino in 1995 and on December 31, 1997, they tied the knot at a hotel in Jada Pinkett Smith's native place. The couple share two kids, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith who was born on July 8, 1998, and Willow Camille Reign Smith who was born on October 31, 2000. They have always been open about their marriage which has seen its own share of ups and downs. Will and Jada made sure to have been there for each other even though they had their own hardships to face. On the couple's 24th anniversary, we take a look at some of their stunning red carpet appearances together and remember their strong bond.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES