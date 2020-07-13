Advertisement
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Everything you need to know about the eternal love story of the stars

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's recent candid conversation is grabbing headlines all over the world. Today take a look at their love story so far.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's love story will leave you loving them more than ever

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's love story will leave you loving them more than ever

    Will Smith is one of those global stars who not only charm the audience with their on screen performances but also because of the kind of person he is in real life. From motivating his fans to helping the needed, Will never failed to surprise his fans. The four Grammy Award winner is now making headlines for his personal life. Recently on his wife's talk show the Red Table Talk, Will Smith also discussed that he had to speak up about the affair Jada Pinkett had a few years ago. The Men in Black actor shared"One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table was because of the headlines. We specifically never said anything. We were purposely not saying anything. So any headline that says Jada said or Will said or The Smiths said is not true. We specifically never said anything, so coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something." To which Jada Smith accepted her relationship with August Alsina. The actress even shared how her marriage with Will was not really at a great place and she helped August heal as he was also having some health problems at that time. The way they spoke so candidly about the whole affair shared a lot about how strong their love is. Giving couples all over the world that you can hit rocky shores but still, true love always stays. Today take a look at their love timeline from when they first met to their rock-solid relationship.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 8
    How they first met

    How they first met

    In the year 1994, the two met each other on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 8
    How Will feel in love with her ?

    How Will feel in love with her ?

    A Different World, a series Jada featured in back in the year 1995 was when Will started feeling attracted to her.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 8
    Will was however married to Sheree Zampino

    Will was however married to Sheree Zampino

    Will knew he had something magical with Jada but he did not end things with Sheree as he did not want to divorce her.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 8
    Divorce with Sheree

    Divorce with Sheree

    It was later when Zampino ended things with Will, that he asked his mutual friends with Jada if she was seeing someone.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 8
    The relationship

    The relationship

    It was later in the year 1995, the actor confronted Jada with his feelings and said "Cool, you’re seeing me now,".

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    The proposal and marriage

    The proposal and marriage

    In the year 1997, Will Smith proposed Jada. "One day we got engaged, and the next day we found out we were pregnant" when Jada got married in December the same year,she was 3 months pregnant with their first child.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 8
    The two welcome their first child

    The two welcome their first child

    Pinkett Smith gave birth to their son, Jaden Smith in July 1998. Followed by their daughter in the year 2000. The couple have hit lows but have always emerged stronger,

    Photo Credit : getty images

