Happy WONHO Day: 6 times the singer made us smile with his contrasting charms

Born Lee Hoseok, WONHO is a South Korean singer. He first debuted as a member of the boy group MONSTA X under Starship Entertainment in 2015, with their first EP, ‘Trespass’. WONHO was a vocalist in the group, and began participating regularly in writing, composing, and arranging songs for the group from 2017. Post his departure from the group in 2019, WONHO signed with Highline Entertainment as a soloist and a producer, in 2020. The artist’s first solo release was his all-English pre-release single ‘Losing You’, which highlighted WONHO’s all-around musicality, right from his vocals, to his participation in songwriting, composing, and production. In September 2020, his first album ‘Love Synonym Pt. 1: Right for Me’ was released, along with a music video for the title track ‘Open Mind’. WONHO went on to hold his first solo concert later that month, held online. WONHO’s most recent release is his first single album ‘Obsession’, released in February 2022. As WONHO turns 29 today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the talented singer.

