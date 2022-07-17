PHOTOS: 6 handsome looks adorned by SEVENTEEN’s charismatic member & birthday king, Wonwoo

1 / 6

Take a glance at the various looks taken on by the hip-hop member of SEVENTEEN, Wonwoo

Wonwoo is a South Korean rapper under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under ‘Hip Hop Team’. SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. In 2022, SEVENTEEN released an English-language digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’. The album was released on May 27 with the lead single ‘Hot’.

