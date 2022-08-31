Happy Jang Wonyoung Day: 6 times the IVE member wowed us with her selfies

1 / 6

Jang Wonyoung

Happy Birthday to IVE’s Jang Wonyoung! The talented star joined Mnet’s girl group survival reality show ‘Produce 48’ in 2018. During the finale, she placed number one, and successfully debuted as the centre of the project girl group IZ*ONE, which was formed through the show. In October of that year, Jang Wonyoung made her debut with the group with their EP ‘Color*IZ’, and its title track ‘La Vie en Rose’. Jang Wonyoung soon made her runway debut in September 2019. After the girl group disbanded in April 2021, Jang Wonyoung went on to debut again in December 2021 as part of the girl group IVE, along with her fellow former IZ*ONE member An Yujin. Rookie girl group IVE recently made a comeback with their single album, ‘After LIKE’. As the charismatic star turns 18 today, we have put together some gorgeous selfies of IVE’s Jang Wonyoung in celebration!

Photo Credit : IVE's Twitter