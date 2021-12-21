PHOTOS: 6 amazing looks adorned by IVE’s Wonyoung that will prove she is ‘Born to be Center Position’

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by the gorgeous visual of IVE, Wonyoung

Jang Won Young, born August 31, 2004, better known mononymously as Wonyoung, is a South Korean singer, presenter and model. She is a member of IVE under Starship Entertainment. From June 15 to August 31, 2018, Wonyoung represented Starship Entertainment alongside An Yujin and Cho Ka Hyeon on the girl group survival reality television show ‘Produce 48’. She eventually placed first and debuted with Iz*One as the center of the group. The group's Korean debut extended play (EP) ‘Color*Iz’ was released on October 29, 2018, under Off the Record label, with ‘La Vie en Rose’ serving as its title track. Both the EP and its lead single received immediate commercial success, allowing the group to receive the New Artist of the Year award at several awards ceremonies, including Golden Disc Awards and Seoul Music Awards. After Iz*One's disbandment on April 29, 2021, Wonyoung returned to be a trainee under Starship Entertainment along with group mate and label mate Yujin. In September 2021, she was announced as the new host for Music Bank with Sunghoon of Enhypen. They would replace Arin and Soobin from October 8 onwards. She was also chosen as the host for 2021 Asia Artist Award on December 2 along with Leeteuk. On November 4, 2021, Starship Entertainment revealed Jang as one of the six members in their new girl group Ive, which debuted on December 1, 2021.

Photo Credit : News1