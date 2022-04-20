PHOTOS: 6 times IVE’s Wonyoung blew us away with her youthful glow

    Jang Won Young, known professionally as Wonyoung, is a South Korean singer and model. In 2018, When she was almost 14 years old (international age), Wonyoung joined Mnet’s girl group survival reality show ‘Produce 48’. She placed first in the finale, securing her a debut as the centre of the project girl group IZ*ONE, formed through the show. In October 2018, Wonyoung debuted with IZ*ONE, with the group’s Korean EP ‘Color*IZ’, and its title track ‘La Vie en Rose’. Wonyoung went on to make her runway debut in September 2019, with the 29th Tokyo Girls Collection 2019 Autumn/Winter. After IZ*ONE’s disbandment in April 2021, Wonyoung returned to being a trainee, until her debut on December 1, 2021, as part of the girl group IVE, alongside her former fellow IZ*ONE member, Yujin, with the single album ‘ELEVEN’. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of the talented star.

    Photo Credit : News1

    IVE’s Wonyoung looks youthful in this white and blue ensemble, with a tasteful touch of red.

    Photo Credit : News1

    IVE's Wonyoung looks absolutely ethereal in this mid-performance shot!

    Photo Credit : News1

    IVE's Wonyoung looks adorable in this selfie!

    Photo Credit : Wonyoung's Official Instagram Account

    Wonyoung looks effortlessly elegant, always!

    Photo Credit : News1

    For the finale, IVE's Wonyoung as she strikes a pose in this mirror selfie!

    Photo Credit : Wonyoung's Official Instagram Account