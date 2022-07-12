7 times ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Woo Do Hwan proved he can look good in any angle; PHOTOS

1 / 7

Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan has returned from the military as of early 2022 and was welcomed with warm, wide arms by the millions of fans awaiting his comeback. The actor did a notable role in cult thriller drama ‘Save Me’ opposite Seo Ye Ji and Ok Taecyeon as well as starred in another impressive role in ‘Tempted’ opposite Joy, Kim Min Jae and Moon Ga Young but it was not until he took up the role of Jo Yeong / Jo Eun Soop in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ opposite Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, that he was appreciated for his skills. The actor has since taken a break for his mandatory military service and has planned a return to K-dramaland with Netflix’s ‘Hunting Dogs / Bloodhounds’ in the lead role of Geon Woo. A versatile actor, here are the many times we were floored by his ability to look good in all angles.

Photo Credit : Woo Do Hwan's Instagram