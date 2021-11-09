PHOTOS: 7 times Woo Do Hwan was the main character of his own story

1 / 7

Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan is a South Korean actor born on 12 July 1992. One of the most belatedly appreciated actors, Woo Do Hwan occupies multiple fans’ hearts with his recent roles. Starting small, with only cameos, he has built a strong career that spans roles ranging from villainous to boy next door, the King’s Royal Guard to a military officer. Woo Do Hwan has displayed his genre-spanning acting that can only be attested to his sheer skill, all the while sporting a stunning face that can win any modelling competition. Some of his most known roles include, ‘Save Me’ (2017), ‘Mad Dog’, ‘Tempted’, and the last one before entering the military, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ that gave him the much-deserved fame. Today, we are taking a look at our favourite looks from the actor that have us believing he is meant to be the main character.

Photo Credit : News1