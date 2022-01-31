PHOTOS: 6 incredible looks adorned by the birthday boy and ‘giant maknae’ of PENTAGON, Wooseok

1 / 6

A mini look book on the various outfits worn by the handsome rapper of PENTAGON, Wooseok

Wooseok participated in Mnet's reality survival program, Pentagon Maker. He made his official debut with PENTAGON on October 10, 2016 with the song ‘Gorilla’ from their self-titled EP. In 2017, Wooseok co-wrote the Produce 101 Season 2 hit song ‘Never’ and Wanna One's debut title track, ‘Energetic’ together with PENTAGON's leader Hui. Later in September, Wooseok made a cameo with other members of Pentagon as the idol group Asgard in the drama ‘Hello, My Twenties! 2’. He appeared in the music video of labelmate Jeon So Yeon's debut song ‘Jelly’ in November. On February 22, 2019, Cube Entertainment announced that Wooseok would be debuting in a new unit project alongside labelmate and former Wanna One member Lai Kuanlin. The unit, ‘Wooseok X Kuanlin’, made their debut on March 11, 2019 with the title track ‘I'm A Star’ and debut extended play, ‘9801’. The EP contains two solo songs, ‘Always Difficult Always Beautiful’ and ‘Domino’, both of which were co-written and co-produced by Wooseok. In 2020, Wooseok was cast in tvN's new variety show, ‘Decoding Meow’ alongside Yoo Seon Ho which premiered on January 5. On January 20, 2021, Wooseok was confirmed to make his web drama debut as the lead in Dingo Music's ‘Fling at Convenience Store’. In February, he starred in the web drama ‘Nickname Pine Leaf’ for the SBS YouTube channel yogurD, where he plays two different versions of himself: PD Jung Seok-woo and Pentagon's Wooseok. In July, he was cast as the lead in his second Dingo Music web drama ‘Those Who Want to Catch’.

